Carmakers regret leaving Russia under Western pressure — Medvedev

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. International car brands have lost enormous money and regret their forced withdrawal from the Russian market under the pressure from Western governments, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"We used to cooperate, and then they left us. Do you think they do not regret their decision? They do, and they regret it very much. But their system of subordination is tougher than what the Soviet Union had. They were told: ‘It’s time for you to leave the country.’ And all those companies - Opel, Volkswagen, Peugeot, Renault, Mercedes, BMW - started to withdraw. They lost enormous money, inflicting damage to their national economies. But it was their choice," Medvedev said in an interview to the Russian media, including TASS, and to social network VKontakte users.

The Russian official admitted that the country’s market was experiencing certain negative consequences.

"No one says we were not harmed in any way," he said. "Objectively, the car market has been a bit low as of late, this is true. In fact, everything is still available on the market, but prices have gone up. And this is bad. But, regretfully, this is the price that has to be paid. We were not the ones to impose those restrictions, they introduced those measures in order to restrict our consumer market."