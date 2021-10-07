US court approves $448.9 mln payment as part Tinkov's deal — ruling

NEW YORK, October 6. /TASS/. A US court ordered to accept a lump sum payment of $448.9 mln from the Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov as part of an agreement with the US Department of Justice in a tax evasion case, according to the documents from the electronic database of the California Northern District court made available ton Thursday.

The documents make it clear that the court agreed to accept the specified amount from Tinkov and transfer it to the US Internal Revenue Service ahead of the verdict hearing.

According to the US Department of Justice, this amount is included in the $506 mln that Tinkov agreed to pay as part of the deal with the investigation. It includes Tinkov's 2013 unpaid taxes, a fine for fraud and interest on taxes. The remaining amount is a sum of taxes previously unpaid by Tinkov in other years.

Earlier, Tinkov settled a tax evasion case with the United States government, by pleading guilty on one of the charges against him. His lawyer, Christopher Morvillo, announced that Tinkov is ready to begin paying the compensation in the amount of $506 mln. This sum is not a fine, that will be determined separately on October 29. Following the verdict, he may be ordered to pay an additional fine of up to $250,000 and spend a year under close supervision.

In late February 2020, the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) submitted a claim with a court in London against Tinkov accusing him of filing a false tax return and underreporting his income, when he renounced his US citizenship in 2013. Cumulatively, he faces up to six years in prison on US federal charges.

The Westminster Magistrates Court in London, which is considering the case, released the businessman on bail to the tune of 20 million pounds ($28 mln). He was obliged to hand over his Russian and Cypriot passports, as well as Italian documents that he had to the police, and was ordered not to leave London and its outskirts.

Later, Tinkov said that he had been diagnosed with acute leukemia and that he would continue to fight for his life, while his legal team was preparing to defend him in court. On April 2, 2020, a representative of Tinkov announced that the founder of the Tinkoff Group had resigned as chairman of the board of directors in order to focus on his health. Last December, Oleg Tinkov announced that he had beaten leukemia and was in full remission.