MADRID, November 29. /TASS/. Spain’s opposition conservative People’s Party appears on track to win the snap general election, according to the data released by the country’s authorities after counting more than 26% of votes.

Thus, the party may win from 131 seats in the 350-seat lower house of parliament. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s Socialist Workers’ Party is preliminarily receiving 115 seats, the far-right Vox party - 48 seats, and the left-wing Broad Front coalition - 11 seats.

The Congress of Deputies (lower house of parliament) approves the candidate for Prime Minister of Spain. In order to secure the approval of its candidate on the first vote, a party needs to control a majority (176) of the seats. The last time this happened was in 2011.

Thus, in the absence of a clear winner capable of independently securing the nomination of its candidate for prime minister, parties generally negotiate with other political forces regarding potential support. At the same time, the outcome may not favor the clear frontrunner based on the results of the vote.