TUNIS, November 29. /TASS/. The foreign ministry in Libya’s Tripoli-based Government of National Unity (GNU) has recalled the country’s Ambassador to Ukraine Osama Mohamed Abul Qasim for consultations following Ukraine’s attack on Benghazi.

"The ambassador was recalled for consultations following Ukraine’s attack on the city of Benghazi," the ministry said.

The ambassador was received by acting Foreign Minister Al-Taher Al-Baour, who stressed that Libya rejects Ukraine’s actions, which "constitute an encroachment on Libya’s sovereignty." "These actions contravene international law, international agreements and norms, and affect Libya’s security and stability, as well as the development of Libyan-Ukrainian relations," he said.

Ukrainian drones attacked the Libyan port of Benghazi on November 22. Vice Chair of Libya’s Presidential Council Musa Al-Koni said that Ukraine's claiming responsibility for the terror attack in the port of Benghazi can be considered a declaration of war against the Libyan state. According to the Libyan national army command, at least two servicemen of the Libyan Navy died after the attack.