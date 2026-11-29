MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Ministers of the OPEC+ member states will hold a videoconference on Sunday to discuss oil production plans for early 2027.

Besides, meetings of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) and a subgroup of seven OPEC+ producers are scheduled for Sunday.

OPEC+ ministerial meetings are held twice a year. The previous such meeting took place on June 7 in the videoconference format.

The ministers will traditionally address the current situation on the oil market and outline plans for the next year. In 2025, OPEC+ approved a mechanism developed by the OPEC Secretariat that will be used to determine the maximum production capacities of member countries and to establish baseline oil production levels for 2027.

The start of Sunday’s series of meetings is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Moscow time (11:00 a.m. GMT).