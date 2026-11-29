DOHA, November 29. /TASS/. Forces of the Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile, fired by Yemen’s rebel Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement toward Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said.

"Air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile, fired by Houthi militants toward Riyadh," he wrote on the X social network.

Earlier, two ballistic missiles were reported to have been intercepted over the kingdom’s western regions.

Saudi Arabia’s civil defense authority has issued an alert for Riyadh residents through the national early warning system, but later cancelled it.