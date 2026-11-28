TEHRAN, November 29. /TASS/. The first unit of the Bushehr nuclear power plant has been reconnected to Iran’s power grid after the scheduled refueling and maintentance work, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said.

"The refueling operation and scheduled maintenance at the Bushehr nuclear power plant were launched in coordination with the country’s power grid operators, and, following their successful completion, the plant was reconnected to the national grid on November 24," the organization said in a statement.

Acording to the authority, technical inspections, repairs, and equipment servicing are also carried out annually during refueling to boost operational efficiency, ensure safety and extend the facility’s life span.