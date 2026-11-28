WASHINGTON, November 28. /TASS/. Western support does not endow Kiev with the right to distort the history of the famine in the Soviet Union in the early 1930s, said the Russian Embassy in Canada commenting on another anti·Russian statement by Prime Minister Mark Carney.

"Western backing gives Kiev no monopoly on historical tragedy. Appropriating the Great Famine and distorting history is immoral and sacrilegious to the memory of millions of victims in Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Moldova," the embassy said in a statement on X.

The embassy accompanied the post with a statement from the embassy dated November 2022, which provides historical facts about the famine in the USSR in the 1930s and debunks the myth of the Golodomor as genocide against Ukrainians. It also says that Canadian governments, one after another, prefer to believe disinformation, blindly supporting the narrative promoted by the ultranationalist part of the Ukrainian diaspora, and contribute to the spread of ahistorical lies.

In the early 1930s, a mass famine in the USSR became a tragedy for the entire country and affected not only Ukraine but also Belarus, the North Caucasus, the Volga region, the Southern Urals, Western Siberia, and Kazakhstan, resulting in significant human casualties - according to various estimates, between 2 and 8 million people.

In 2006, during Viktor Yushchenko’s presidency, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a law establishing the concept of Golodomor as genocide against Ukrainians.

In Russia, such actions were described as an attempt to rewrite history.

In 2014, head of the Federal Archival Agency (Rosarkhiv) Andrey Artizov and director of the Russian State Archive of Economics Yelena Tyurina presented the book "Famine in the USSR. 1929-1934," which they had wrote together with colleagues from Belarus and Kazakhstan. The study showed that a number of factors caused the famine, the key one being the policy of exporting agricultural products to fund the forced industrialization of the Soviet Union, as well as a string of crop failures. Furthermore, the authors proved that the international authorities could not have had any national approach, and there was no national genocide.