Lukashenko vows tough response to sanctions, provocations against Belarus

MINSK, May 26. /TASS/. Belarus will come up with a tough response to sanctions and provocations against it, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday.

"Don’t you realize what disastrous consequences this is fraught with? And for you too. Are you really aware what you are doing? You know that justice is on our side. Stop! We will react to any sanctions, attacks and provocations, and our response is going to be tough," the Belarus Segodnya newspaper quotes Lukashenko as saying.

"Not because we want to start a fight in the center of the continent. We are fed up with that. [We will do that] because you, the West, leave us with no choice. We need to stop you today, because tomorrow may be too late," he said.

Lukashenko noted that it was essential to "unite and withstand the challenge, and go our own way where [they are] waiting for [Belarus], where doors are open for [us]." "We will compensate for the sanctions through our vigorous efforts in other markets. [We will] replace the inexorably aging Europe with rapidly growing Asia. Psychologically, our society is ready to become a new Eurasia, its outpost," he stressed.