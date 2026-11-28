BERLIN, November 28. /TASS/. Negotiations on a German·Ukrainian agreement on drone production are progressing slowly due to the customs duties and taxation imposed by Ukraine, Welt am Sonntag quoted internal Defense Ministry documents as saying.

Germany plans to finance the production and purchase from Ukraine more than 2,000 Bars rocket·drones worth approximately €330 million. The Bundeswehr would like to test a version adapted to the needs of the German army, and, if the tests are successful, begin buying the drones starting from 2027. However, Berlin and Kiev have failed to agree on the export fees so far.

The German government called Ukraine’s customs duties and double taxation red lines in the documents.

The newspaper noted that export restrictions also prevented the Bundeswehr from obtaining samples for testing the Flamingo missile, in which it is interested.