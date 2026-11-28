NICOSIA, November 28. /TASS/. Politician and supporter of lifting EU energy sanctions against Russia Averof Neofytou has won the primaries of Cyprus’s largest parliamentary party, the Democratic Rally (DISY), for its candidate in the 2028 presidential elections, the party’s electoral commission said after a vote count.

According to it, Neofytou, who led DISY from 2013 to 2023, received 70.48% of the votes. The rest went to his rival, parliamentarian from Nicosia George Pamboridis.

The turnout at the polling stations stood at 30.8% and 15,089 DISY members took part in the elections. 66 polling stations were organized, and three more were located abroad — in Athens, Thessaloniki, and London.

Neofytou, 65, ran in the 2023 presidential elections and came third. After that, he resigned as party leader.

He became the front·runner in the race for the party nomination after the current DISY leader and chairwoman of the Cypriot parliament Annita Demetriou withdrew from the presidential race following an assessment of the candidates’ chances of receiving the party nomination.

On October 16, Neofytou called on the country’s president Nicos Christodoulides to try to change the direction of Brussels’ political course and urgently insist on reviewing and lifting energy sanctions against Russia.