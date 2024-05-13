Head of Main Personnel Directorate of Russia’s Defense Ministry Yuri Kuznetsov detained

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Head of the Main Personnel Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Yuri Kuznetsov, was detained, law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"Lieutenant General General Kuznetsov was detained as a suspect in a criminal offense. The case is being investigated by the Main Military Investigation Department of the Russian Investigative Committee," the source said.

According to the source, a search was conducted at both Kuznetsov's job and his home. Other specifics about the criminal case have not been revealed.

From 2010 to 2023, Kuznetsov led the 8th Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, which deals with matters related to the Ministry of Defense's service for protecting state secrets.