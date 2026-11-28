BERLIN, November 28. /TASS/. Germany’s gas storages are much less full than during similar periods in previous years, according to a report by the Federal Network Agency of Germany.

"Currently, Germany’s storages are 54.5% full. This is significantly lower than during the same periods of previous years," the agency noted. "The Federal Network Agency takes this development of the situation very seriously."

The regulator said that a combination of factors plays an important role in ensuring supply security, including imports of pipeline gas, LNG, the taking of reserves from the storages, and demand.

Previously, the German Economic Ministry has repeatedly been and continues to be accused of insufficient preparation for the heating season. As of November 1, gas storage facilities in Germany were only 61.4% full, although the target for that date is 70%.