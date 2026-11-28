DONETSK, November 29. /TASS/. Four civilians were killed, including a teenager, and five more people were injured by Ukrainian strikes against the DPR, said the Department for Documentation of War Crimes of Ukraine of the Administration of the Head and Government of the DPR.

"Four people died, including a teenager, and five more civilians of the republic have been injured today by strike drones of the Ukrainian army. In the Chervonogvardeisky district of Makeyevka, a family was killed as a result of an attack on a residential building: a girl born in 2009, a teenager born in 2003, a woman born in 1968, a man born in 1981," it said in a statement.

Besides, five civilians were wounded in Ukrainian attacks on Debaltsevo, Ilovaisk, Gorlovka and Yasinovataya.

In the reported period, Ukrainian attacks damaged 17 residential buildings, four civil infrastructure sites, a train, locomotives, special equipment, and automobiles in Donetsk, Makeyevka, Gorlovka, Debaltsevo, Ilovaisk, Khartsyzsk, Shakhtersk and Yasinovataya.