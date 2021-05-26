Lukashenko warns armed conflict in Belarus may trigger WW3

Lukashenko urged foreign powers to put a stop to their efforts to destabilize the situation in Belarus.

MINSK, May 26. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has warned about the potential threat of another world war if an armed conflict erupts in Belarus, the country’s news agency BelTA reported on Wednesday citing the head of state.

"I am appealing to the entire global community: there is no sense in stirring the pot in Belarus," the agency quoted Lukashenko as saying during his meeting with legislators, and members of the Constitutional Commission and government agencies.

"We are not a big country, but we will put up an adequate response. There were similar precedents in the world in the past," he noted. "Remember that Belarus is the center of Europe before resorting to any hasty and ill-considered moves."

"If something breaks out here, it will mean another world war," BelTA quoted the country’s president as saying.

Lukashenko added that in the event of outside aggression, Belarus, though not counting on victory, has military might that would be capable of inflicting irreparable damage to its enemy as is stipulated in its defense doctrine.

"This is all stipulated by military documents. Therefore, think well before [you] start rattling sabers near our borders," Lukashenko warned.