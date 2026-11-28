BELGRADE, November 29. /TASS/. According to preliminary information, at least 19 people were injured in clashes between Albanian police and anti-government protestors, the ATA news agency reported citing the health ministry.

According to the report, six police officers, four journalists and nine protestors sought medical assistance after Saturday’s protests in downtown Tirana, timed to coincide with the country’s Independence Day.

Protestors demanding the resignation of Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama threw stones and fireworks at the police, who responded with water cannons and tear gas.

Protests in Albania have been ongoing for more than 170 days, with protestors criticizing the prime minister’s policies and opposing a government-backed resort development in the protected area of Vjosa-Narta along the country's Adriatic coast. Since mid-October, rallies have periodically escalated into clashes between police and activists, as well as attempts to storm government buildings.