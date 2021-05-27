FSB thwarted two terror attacks in Stavropol Region in April

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) thwarted two terror attack attempts, prepared by Daesh (Islamic State, outlawed in Russia) followers ahead of the May holidays, the FSB press service told TASS Thursday.

"In April this year, the FSB thwarted two terror attack attempt, prepared by followers of the outlawed Islamic State terror group in the Stavropol Region ahead of the May holiday," the press service said.

According to the intelligence service, one Stavropol Region resident was detained, who pledged loyalty to a Daesh leader, and sought to carry out a terror attack on transportation infrastructure with an improvised incendiary device.

"During the same period, a citizen of a Central Asian country was detained, who arrived to Stavropol for preparation and execution of terror crimes," the press service said.