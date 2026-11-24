HAVANA, November 24. /TASS/. Amid large-scale economic reforms underway in Cuba, the Cuban authorities have proposed a series of new projects to Russia, which have already undergone a preliminary review, Russian Ambassador to Havana Viktor Koronelli said in an interview with TASS.

"As for the economic reforms currently being implemented in the country, the Cubans have proposed a number of new projects to the Russian side, which have been reviewed on a preliminary basis to determine priorities," the diplomat said. "Now it is up to our investors and our business community. After all, we operate within a market economy, and any investor will evaluate a project based on its efficiency and viability."

"Naturally, they will also take into account the risks associated with sanctions - which are currently quite high in the case of Cuba, including the threat of secondary sanctions from the United States," Koronelli noted. "So, we are awaiting the results of this analysis. It is a perfectly standard process." The Russian ambassador added that the proposed projects "include initiatives in the tourism sector."

At the same time, he noted that all major ongoing Russian projects in Cuba remain in place. He mentioned that the two countries "are cooperating in the field of oil extraction, and the completion of the reconstruction of the Cuban metallurgical plant Antillana de Acero is also on the agenda."

"It is worth noting that, as a result of reckless sanctions pressure, the Americans have forced many foreign companies to leave Cuba, companies that were active in some of the most attractive and promising business sectors, such as tourism and mineral extraction," Koronelli said.

He emphasized that in the current situation, after companies from countries like Spain and Canada have left the Cuban market, "niches have opened up that could be filled by investors from other nations, including Russia."

"Whether our businesses will choose to do so is hard to say. They will have to weigh all the risks and benefits before reaching their own conclusions," the ambassador noted. Nevertheless, he expressed confidence that this "vacuum will not persist indefinitely." "Sooner or later, these niches will be filled," Koronelli stressed.