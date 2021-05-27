Russia urges not to politicize situation around Ryanair plane landing - PM Mishustin

MINSK, May 27. /TASS/. Russia supports Belarus’s position that the Ryanair plane incident requires a thorough international investigation, and urges not to politicize the incident, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during the meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Roman Golovchenko.

He noted that the Russian Federation "unambiguously condemns any unilateral sanctions."

"We urge not to politicize the situation around the emergency plane landing in Minsk," the Russian Prime Minister said.

Mishustin added that Russia "supports the position of the Belarusian partners regarding the need and readiness to carry out a transparent international investigation at the aviation authority level.".