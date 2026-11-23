TEHRAN, November 23. /TASS/. An end to the war on all fronts must be an integral part of any agreement with the US, and it remains one of Iran’s demands, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told reporters.

"An end to the war on all fronts must be an integral part of any agreement. How can there be an agreement while the war continues? That is why this is one of Iran’s demands," he noted during a briefing.

According to the diplomat, this demand serves not only Iran’s interests, but also reflects its responsibility toward the entire region, as Tehran views regional security and stability as a single, integrated whole. Baghaei noted that Iran’s demands are clear, and the Foreign Ministry will resolutely and consistently pursue their fulfillment.