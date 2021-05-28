Russia, Belarus to surpass pre-COVID trade turnover level in 2021, says Lukashenko

SOCHI, May 28. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and Belarus will surpass the pre-pandemic levels this year, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on Friday.

"We expect trade turnover to surpass the pre-pandemic, pre-COVID level this year," he said.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Roman Golovchenko on Thursday that the trade turnover between the two countries gained 25% in the first quarter of 2021 year-on-year and surpassed the pre-pandemic level.

Belarusian Minister of Agriculture and Food Iran Krupko said at a meeting with Russian Deputy Agriculture Minister Sergei Levin on May 28 that Minsk exported $1.075 bln worth of food and agricultural raw stuff to Russia in the first quarter of this year, adding that Moscow is one of Belarus’ main partners.

In 2019, the Russian-Belarusian trade turnover amounted to $35.55 bln, whereas in 2020 it went down to $29.5 bln.