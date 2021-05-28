Integration of Russia, Belarus should not be rushed, Putin says

SOCHI, May 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is confident that the integration in the Union State of Russia and Belarus should proceed in accordance with the interests of the parties without any rush.

"You and I are involved in the issues of building the Union State, we are doing it, as we’d agreed, proceeding from the premise of ensuring the interests of both Belarus and Russia," the Russian head of state said at a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on Friday. "We are moving in this direction with confidence, this work has already yielded specific results to our citizens," Putin noted.

In his opinion, "the only issue is to do everything consistently, without hurry, without getting ahead but proceeding gradually, keeping in mind precisely our interests, the way each party defines it for itself.".