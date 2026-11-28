NEW YORK, November 29. /TASS/. The work of US Agency for International Development (USAID) has caused multiple deaths, US tech billionaire Elon Musk said.

Commenting on an X post suggesting that USAID has been weaponized to interfere into other countries’ domestic affairs and influence elections worldwide, Musk wrote: "True. They caused a lot of death."

Russian Presidential Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and Chief Executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said USAID engaged in a systematic effort to suppress free speech, brainwashing people into believing in the benefits of censoring "adversarial narratives."

On February 3, 2025, the administration of US President Donald Trump effectively suspended USAID activities, which were used to implement US foreign policy and exert influence over other countries.