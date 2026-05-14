Aeroflot to resume flights to Dubai from June 1

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Aeroflot is resuming flights from Moscow to Dubai starting June 1, 2026, the carrier announced.

"Aeroflot will resume scheduled flights from Moscow to Dubai on June 1. Flights will operate once a day in June, and twice daily from July 1. Ticket sales are now open," the company said in a statement.

The airline specified that flights will be operated on Boeing 737 aircraft in a two-class configuration: economy and business.

The airspace of several Middle Eastern countries was closed in late February amid the escalating conflict in the region.

From April 16 to May 15, the Federal Air Transport Agency permitted flights to Israel from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. Moscow time. The agency then lifted its recommendation to suspend ticket sales for flights to the UAE and removed restrictions on the use of Iranian airspace.

In late April, Aeroflot CEO Sergey Alexandrovsky told TASS that the company would make a decision regarding the resumption of flights to the UAE later. The carrier has already opened ticket sales for this route for flights starting June 1.