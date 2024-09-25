Russia, China build relations that are exemplary for major powers — Russian ambassador

BEIJING, September 25. /TASS/. Russian-Chinese cooperation amid global turbulence proves that Moscow and Beijing have managed to build relations that are exemplary for major powers, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov said.

"The progressive development of Russian-Chinese cooperation amid international turbulence is the best proof that our countries have been able to build a relationship that is exemplary for major powers," Morgulov said during a reception held at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in the Chinese capital to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

He added that this enables Russia and China "to look with confidence into the future."

Morgulov added that Russian-Chinese cooperation is being built on "a completely new - non-bloc and de-ideologized - foundation."

The reception was organized by the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the China-Russia Friendship Association.