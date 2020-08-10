Protests were held in different parts of Minsk after the results of the exit polls had suggested a landslide victory of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Several thousand people reportedly took part in the protests. One person was killed in night clashes, representative of the Viasna human rights center Valentin Stefanovich told TASS in a phone conversation. According to Belarusian Election Commission, Alexander Lukashenko won presidential election with 80.23% of the vote and opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya came in second with 9.90%.
Belarusian night of protests after presidential vote
Several thousand people reportedly took part in the protests in Minsk
Photo
People running away from police during protests against a result of the Belarusian presidential election in Minsk, Belarus© AP Photo/Sergei Grits
Protesters running through smoke in Minsk© AP Photo/Sergei Grits
A couple riding a scooter in front of a line of police officers in Minsk© AP Photo/Sergei Grits
A protester speaking to police during a rally after the Belarusian presidential election in Minsk© AP Photo/Sergei Grits
People taking part in a protest against the results of the 2020 Belarusian presidential election© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
A stun grenade explodes during a protest against the results of Belarusian presidential election in Minsk© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
A riot police officer standing next to burning garbage cans during a protest against the results of Belarusian presidential election in Minsk© Natalia Fedosenko/TASS
A masked person restrains a protester in Minsk© EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
Protesters are seen in Minsk, Belarus© EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
Police blocking a road during a protest after the Belarusian presidential election in Minsk© AP Photo
Protesters carrying their injured to an ambulance during clashes with police in Minsk© EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
People taking part in a protest against the results of Belarusian presidential election in Minsk© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
A police officer is seen during a protest against the results of Belarusian presidential election in Minsk© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
A man is seen during a protest against the results of Belarusian presidential election in Minsk© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Police detaining protesters in Minsk© AP Photo/Sergei Grits
Police blocking a road to stop protesters in Minsk© AP Photo/Sergei Grits
People holding hands during a protest against the results of Belarusian presidential election in Minsk© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
