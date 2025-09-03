Upgraded Pevek port on Chukotka may extend navigation term — governor

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. The upgrade of the port in Russia's northernmost city, Pevek on the Chukotka Peninsula, may extend the navigation term to 175 days against current 115 days, the Chukotka Region's Governor Vladislav Kuznetsov said in an interview with TASS on sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Pevek is Russia's northernmost port and the Eastern Arctic's key logistics hub. It serves cargo transportation along the Northern Sea Route and supports Chukotka's life. Nowadays, navigation continues for 115 days (July-November), but it may be extended to 175 days due to the upgrade," the governor said.

In 2024, the port's cargo handling capacity made about 377,000 tons, and by 2030 it may increase to 700,000 tons. "This growth is due to the development of the Baim ore zone and the Pyrkakai deposits. However, to cope with this traffic, the port needs a major upgrade. Coal handling, which will increase fourfold, would need specialized berths. Reliable power supply is another must-have - thus, a new 75 MW power plant is planned in Pevek. The port's and city's infrastructures also require improvements. We need modern warehouses, more housing for workers, the high-speed Internet and, finally, a road to connect Pevek with Bilibino. In order to extend navigation, the port needs two new powerful icebreaking tugboats," he added.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum takes place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum is expected to bring together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the event's organizer, with TASS as its general information partner.