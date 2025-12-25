Russian Finance Ministry does not set revenues from Pillar 2 in budget

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Finance did not provide for revenues from implementing measures related to the Pillar 2 global tax reform in the federal budget because these are introduced in the first instance to protect the Russian taxable base, Deputy Minister Alexey Sazanov said.

"Our main goal is to prevent extra payments of the tax from the Russian taxable base in foreign jurisdiction. The Federal Tax Service estimated potential revenues at 15-20 bln rubles ($190-250 mln). The Finance Ministry at the same time has no expectations of revenues, we did not even set them in the budget. It is difficult to say now what organizations will pay an extra tax and to what amount. We will see that according to results of 2026," the official said.

The minimal taxation rate for the income of foreign holding companies equal to 15% is set to protect the Russian taxable base, rather than to have extra budget revenues, Sazanov added.