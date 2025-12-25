Conclusions on causes of AZAL plane crash to be presented in final report

ASTANA, December 25. /TASS/. The commission investigating the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) aircraft near Aktau, which occurred a year ago, has announced that its findings will be detailed in a final report to be published by the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

In an interim statement, the Ministry of Transport clarified that "conclusions regarding the cause(s) of the incident, contributing factors, and flight safety recommendations will be included in the final report." The commission emphasized that the investigation's completion timeline depends on the finalization of all ongoing studies and analyses.

Currently, the commission is waiting for the results of the examination of the central maintenance computer cassette and the completion of a report from the working group responsible for analyzing risk assessments related to flights over or near conflict zones.

The Kazakh Ministry of Transport noted that the commission's purpose "is not to determine the extent of anyone's fault or responsibility."

The Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 passenger jet, flying from Baku to Grozny, crashed on December 25, 2024, near the Kazakh city of Aktau. There were 67 people on board: 62 passengers and five crew members, citizens of Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. Thirty-eight people died.