Newest Russian submarine hits target 1,000 km away with Kalibr cruise missile

MURMANSK, November 23. /TASS/. The Project 885M Kazan nuclear submarine, deployed in the White Sea, successfully hit a target at the Chizha proving ground in Russia’s Arkhangelsk Region about 1,000 kilometers away, with a Kalibr cruise missile during the final stage of state trials, the Northern Fleet press service announced on Monday.

"Today, the lead ship of the Yasen-M project - the Kazan nuclear underwater cruiser - successfully fired its main missile system at a coastal target. The firing took place within the final stage of state trials from the White Sea. The target, located over 1,000 kilometers away at the Chiza proving ground in the Arkhangelsk Region, was successfully hit by the Kalibr cruise missile warhead," the announcement says.

The firing area was secured and supported by ships of the Northern Fleet’s White Sea naval base.

The press service disclosed that the submarine entered the final trial stage on November 21, with its regular crew and the commissioning team onboard. The crew will practice surface and underwater maneuvering at various depths, and will check the ship’s main systems, including weapons.

The Kazan submarine was laid down in 2009 and launched in 2017. It is expected to join the Russian Navy in late 2020 and will serve in the Northern Fleet. The ship’s main weapons are Kalibr-PL and Oniks cruise missiles.