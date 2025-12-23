Russian Pacific Fleet 55th Marine Division holding drills in Primorsky Region

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Servicemen of the Russian Pacific Fleet's 55th Marine Division, which was reorganized from the 155th Brigade, are honing their combat skills at the Klerk training ground in the Primorsky Region (in the Russian Far East), the fleet's press service reported.

"Servicemen of the 55th Order of Zhukov and Order of Suvorov Separate Guards Kursk Marine Division named after Twice Hero of Russia Major General M.E. Gudkov are honing their skills in firing infantry fighting vehicles, mortars, and attack drones jointly with reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles as part of combat training," the press service reported.

It said that after the exercises, the marines will be deployed to the zone of the special military operation to carry out military tasks.

On December 1, it was reported that the 155th Guards Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet had been reformed as the 55th Order of Zhukov and Order of Suvorov Separate Guards Kursk Marine Division named after Twice Hero of Russia Major General M.E. Gudkov.

Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov announced at the Defense Ministry’s final board meeting on December 17 that the process of converting marine brigades to a divisional structure has begun in the Navy. Two brigades are already being converted into divisions, and two more will be formed in 2026. Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Army General Valery Gerasimov, announced on December 18 that a marine infantry command had been formed in the Navy.

In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that marine brigades would be reorganized into divisions.