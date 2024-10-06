Air defenses down four Ukrainian drones over three Russian regions last night

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russian air defenses downed four Ukrainian drones over the Voronezh, Kursk and Belgorod Regions last night, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"The Kiev regime’s attempts to carry out terrorist attacks on targets in Russia using fixed-wing drones were foiled last night," the statement reads. "On-duty air defenses destroyed four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles - two over the Kursk Region, one over the Belgorod Region and another one over the Voronezh Region."

The ministry later added that another drone was downed on Sunday at 6:35 a.m. Moscow time (3:35 a.m. GMT) over the Bryansk Region.

Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev wrote on his Telegram channel that, according to preliminary information, there were no casualties or damage on the ground caused by the wreckage of downed UAVs.