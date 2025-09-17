Putin awards tennis players Andreeva, Shnaider with medal of Order of Merit

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded Russian tennis players Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider with the medal of the Order For Merit to the Fatherland, 1st degree, as follows from the corresponding decree.

The athletes were awarded for their merits in the development of physical culture and sports and for many years of conscientious work. The vice president of the Federation of Figure Skating of Russia Sergey Kononykhin was also granted the award.

Judoka Ayub Bliev, the bronze medalist of the World Championship, silver medalist of the European Championship, was awarded the medal of the Order For Merit to the Fatherland 2nd degree.

Andreeva, 18, is a three-time WTA champion. She is currently Russia's top-ranked female player holding 5th place in WTA Rankings. Her best finish at Grand Slams was at the 2024 French Open when she reached the semifinals.

In 2023, the WTA named Andreeva the rookie of the year. Playing at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, she won a silver medal in women’s doubles paired with Russia’s Diana Shnaider.

Shnaider, 21, is currently ranked 19th in the WTA Rankings. She holds four WTA titles, winning all of them in the previous season. Her best result in Grand Slams was reaching Round 4 of the 2024 US Open.