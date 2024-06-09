South Ossetia’s parliamentary elections declared valid, with turnout exceeding 54%

TSKHINVAL, June 9. /TASS/. South Ossetia’s parliamentary elections have been proclaimed valid when voter turnout exceeded 54%, Igor Chochiyev, an Election Commission member, said.

Thus, at 4:00 p.m. Moscow time (1:00 p.m. GMT), voter turnout was 54.86%, whereas the threshold is 50% plus one vote.

A party needs to score more than seven percent of votes to win seats in the national parliament. A candidate in a one-seat constituency is to win a simple majority of votes. If two or more candidates win the same number of votes, the winner will be the one who was the first to be registered.

Parliamentary seats are contested by 181 candidates on party tickers and 108 candidates in 17 one-seat constituencies.