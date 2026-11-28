TEHRAN, November 29. /TASS/. The Aerospace Forces of Iran’s elite military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, has developed and launched mass production of three new drones: one counter-drone unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and two short-range loitering munitions, the Tasnim news agency reported.

According to the report, the Aerospace Forces have developed the Sayeh (Shadow) quadcopter for air defense and counter-drone operations; the Qasedak (Dandelion) small loitering munition capable of autonomous flight, and the ‘miniature suicide drone’ resembling the US-made Switchblade 300.

These drones can largely meet the operational needs of tactical ground units and bolster air defense capabilities against the growing threat of short-range small drones, the agency said.