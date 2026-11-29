TEHRAN, November 29. /TASS/. The United States is seeking to establish a foothold near Iran’s northern borders through the so-called Trump Route transit project, and to take a route from Central Asia to Europe under its control, Russian Ambassador to Iran Alexey Dedov said.

"Washington’s goal is to establish a foothold along Iran’s northern border with Armenia and take control of the transit route from Central Asia to Europe, of which the Trump Route is intended to be a part," Dedov said in an interview to Iran’s Farhikhtegan newspaper.

In his words, the United States has no real interest in transit between mainland Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan via southern Armenia based on equality and mutual benefit. The West’s true goal is to squeeze out Russia and Iran and build infrastructure under its own control near their borders, the diplomat believes.

In response, Moscow will continue cooperating with Tehran, including within the 3+3 regional platform bringing together Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Russia, Iran, and Turkey, Dedov said.