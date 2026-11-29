TEHRAN, November 29. /TASS/. The Pentagon’s creation of Task Force Iron Gate, whose zone of responsibility includes transit routes in the Caspian Sea, poses a clear threat to the interests of the Caspian littoral states, Russian Ambassador to Iran Alexey Dedov said.

"The Pentagon has also included transit routes in the Caspian Sea in this group’s area of responsibility. This is a clear threat to the interests of independent Caspian littoral states," Dedov said in an interview to Iran’s Farhikhtegan newspaper. "We emphasize that ensuring security in the Caspian Sea is strictly the affair of the five coastal nations."

According to the diplomat, the task force was created under the auspices of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), and its main declared goal was to prevent the movement of dual-purpose goods through the Iranian border.

Any attempt to fulfill this task may cause the crisis around Iran to spill into the neighboring regions, Dedov warned.

He described the move as an infringement on the norms of the international law and on the sovereignty of Iran and the neighboring countries, and also as an attempt to distract attention from the consequences of the US-Israeli attack on Iran in February.

On November 7, CENTCOM announced it was creating Task Force Iron Gate tasked with curbing the movement of advanced weapons systems, dual-use technologies, sanctioned materials, and illegal revenue streams across Iran’s land borders and the Caspian Sea. The task force will be based in Florida.