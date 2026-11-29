ROME, November 29. /TASS/. During her recent phone conversation with Vladimir Zelensky, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed frustration over the Kiev government’s actions against the backdrop of the Ukrainian attack on the Libyan port of Benghazi, the Corriere della Sera newspaper reported.

Earlier, Zelensky claimed that Kiev acted in coordination with its Western partners to organize the attack. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani dismissed this statement, saying that Kiev failed to inform Rome about its plans.

The newspaper wrote that a few minutes before the conversation with Zelensky, Meloni told her inner circle that she was "in despair" over his remarks. As soon as she was connected with Zelensky, she told him that she was "truly fed up with his actions," the newspaper wrote.

The author of the article said that by attacking Benghazi, Kiev "has dealt a blow to Italy, too."

The incident jeopardized Rome’s interests in the Mediterranean and undermined public trust in Meloni and her allies ahead of Italy’s 2027 parliamentary elections, Corriere della Sera said.

For Italy, Libya is a strategic area in terms of fuel and energy supplies and transport routes. Besides, Italian company Eni is operating in the country’s hydrocarbon sector. Migration is another key factor, because illegal migrants set off for Italy from the North African coast. Rome is deeply concerned about destabilization in Libya, which has faced a profound political crisis marked by political infighting since the 2011 overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi.

On November 22, Ukrainian drones attacked the Libyan port of Benghazi. Deputy Chairman of Libya’s Presidential Council Musa al-Koni described the actions of Ukraine, which claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack, as tantamount to a declaration of war on the Libyan state.