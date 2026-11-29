CHISINAU, November 29. /TASS/. A second round of legislative elections and a snap election for a new regional governor will take place in Moldova’s Gagauz Autonomy, where pro-Russian sentiments run strong.

The votes were called following the removal of regional head Evghenia Gutsul, who represented the opposition Shor party and was one of the most vocal critics of the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) and its confrontational stance toward Russia.

As the first-round results of the regional head’s election showed, the runoff will represent a choice between the lesser of two evils for Chisinau.

Advancing to the runoff for governor of Gagauzia are former Prosecutor General Alexander Stoianoglo, who ran as an independent candidate and won 36.44% of the vote, and former Moldovan lawmaker Fiodor Gagauz, nominated by the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova (PSRM), who received 24.22%.

The balance of political power in the regional legislature also remains uncertain, with mostly independent candidates advancing to the runoff.