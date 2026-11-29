WASHINGTON, November 29. /TASS/. The Starlink satellite communications system may have been used by Iran to carry out strikes on US bases in the Middle East in March, The Washington Post wrote citing sources.

The article says that SpaceX CEO, US tech billionaire Elon Musk "was enraged to learn about two unauthorized uses of his satellite internet service."

"Iran, his team concluded, was exploiting Starlink to wage its military campaign against US forces," the newspaper wrote citing two people familiar with the internal company discussions.

The report also says that "the US military was flying one-way drones on the militarized version of Starlink, called Starshield — but was using a cheaper plan that was supposed to be only for ground operations."

According to the newspaper, Iran may have used Starlink to strike targets including a US military facility in Kuwait, in an attack that left six US servicemen dead. Just hours after the strike, SpaceX imposed identity-verification requirements for aircraft flying more than 100 mph.

In May, SpaceX imposed a significant price increase for Starshield services for the Pentagon, from $5,000 to $25,000. According to WP, this allowed the US military to use it for drone guidance.

SpaceX and the US Department of Defense did not respond to a request for a comment.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding envisaging an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon. However, early on July 8, the United States resumed massive airstrikes on Iran, accusing Tehran of violating their previous agreements regarding the Strait of Hormuz. Later, the US administration effectively signaled an end to the large-scale use of military force against Iran and a shift to the strategy of economic strangulation through sanctions.