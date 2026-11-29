NEW YORK, November 29. /TASS/. The US Agency for International Development (USAID) spend US taxpayers’ money to bribe thousands of journalists, US tech billionaire Elon Musk said.

"USAID bought thousands of journalists with your taxpayer dollars!" he wrote on the X social network, commenting on a post that USAID under Samantha Power financed over 6,200 journalists across 707 media outlets.

Russian Presidential Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and Chief Executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said USAID engaged in a systematic effort to suppress free speech, brainwashing people into believing in the benefits of censoring "adversarial narratives."

On February 3, 2025, the administration of US President Donald Trump effectively suspended USAID activities, which were used to implement US foreign policy and exert influence over other countries.