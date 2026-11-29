MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has approved its three-year action plan on biological security, Secretary-General Taalatbek Masadykov said in an interview to TASS and the Evrazimut journal.

"Biological security has become one of the CSTO’s priorities due to clear threats: the COVID-19 pandemic and lingering questions about the origins of pathogens, which underscored the need for a collective response to biological risks," he said. "In 2026, at the initiative of the Russian presidency, this domain was named as a top priority."

In his words, a number of practical projects are already being implemented.

"A CSTO coordination council on biological security has been established and has already held six meetings. A three-year action plan through 2028 has been approved," the CSTO secretary-general said.

Also, the Russia’s Microbe Anti-Plague Research Institute, which operates under sanitary and consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, has been designated as the CSTO's base research organization for biosecurity.

The CSTO secretary-general added that during November’s session of the CSTO Collective Security Council, its chairman, Russian President Vladimir Putin, gave instructions to draft an agreement governing joint rapid response to epidemiological threats.

"On top of that, special drills are being conducted, including Barrier-2026, to practice scenarios for responding to biological threats with the participation of specialists from the sanitary and epidemiological services of CSTO member countries," Masadykov said.