MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) maintains a regular constructive dialogue with Iran, as the sides remain mutually interested in continuing cooperation on regional security in the Central Asia and the Middle East, Secretary-General Taalatbek Masadykov said in an interview to TASS and the Evrazimut journal.

"Regular and constructive dialogue is being maintained with Iran," Masadykov said. "During contacts, both sides have reaffirmed their mutual interest in continuing working-level consultations on regional security in Central Asia and the Middle East, and in developing their dialogue."

In addition, aligning the efforts of the CSTO with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) represents a distinct and increasingly significant priority.

"Cooperation is based on a roadmap for developing ties among the three organizations, which moves dialogue into a practical dimension," the official said. "This involves expanding political dialogue and joint efforts to counter pressing challenges and threats."

According to Masadykov, practices over recent years have included the participation of the SCO and the CIS secretaries-general in sessions of the CSTO Collective Security Council, as well as joint SCO-CIS-CSTO conferences on regional security, meetings of the three organizations’ top administrative officials, and contacts in the SCO Plus format on the sidelines of major multilateral events.