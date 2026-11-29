WASHINGTON, November 29. /TASS/. Security guarantees modeled on NATO’s Article 5, which Washington has proposed to Kiev, could prove useless, and this is an "inconvenient truth" for the United States and Europe, The Atlantic columnist Eliot Cohen wrote.

Under NATO’s Article 5, an armed attack against any member state in Europe or North America is considered an attack against all members of the alliance, with retaliatory measures taken "as it deems necessary."

In Cohen’s opinion, if such guarantees were applied to Ukraine, the United States would reserve the right to decide when retaliatory action is necessary. "Guarantees without the ability to deliver on them, though, are as meaningless," the columnist wrote.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he did not want to engage in any discussions on security guarantees for Ukraine until the conflict is settled.