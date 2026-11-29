MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin stayed much longer than scheduled at the AI Journey international conference because he was genuinely interested, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"The schedule was slipping badly, we've been delayed significantly, but he was genuinely interested, and that is what matters," the Kremlin Spokesman said.

Putin did not spare any time on the AI Journey conference, even though a huge number of matters awaited him afterward at the Kremlin, Peskov said.

The Russian leader spoke at the AI Journey on November 26. The president suggested updating the National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence designed until 2036.