TEHRAN, November 29. /TASS/. Russia expects Iran to complete the domestic procedures required for the agreement on the mutual recognition of Authorized Economic Operators (AEO) to enter into force, Representative of the Russian Federal Customs Service in Iran Maxim Pyanzin said.

"The relevant intergovernmental agreement was signed on May 17, 2023. That same year, the Russian side notified the Iranian side of the completion of the domestic procedures necessary for the agreement to take effect. We are currently awaiting a corresponding notification from the Iranian side and are continuing our dialogue with colleagues on this matter," he said in an interview with the Iranian newspaper Jam-e Jam.

According to Pyanzin, nearly 900 organizations in Iran hold AEO status, which entitles companies to customs simplifications. Mutual recognition will allow customs authorities to factor in the status granted by the partner country when assessing risks and to process cargo on a priority basis. "This will increase the predictability of deliveries and reduce customs clearance times for law-abiding businesses," the Customs representative noted.