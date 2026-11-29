MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Europe has "set aside" the idea of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia, yet it currently lacks a new negotiating position, Andrei Kelin, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs and former Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, said in an interview with TASS.

Earlier, British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said the UK government has no plans to resume dialogue with Russia at the level of heads of state or foreign ministries, unlike other Western countries.

"This statement by Miliband does not stand out from the statements of other leaders. At the moment, all these statements, including those made by the President of France, are largely rhetorical. The fact is that the West, including the European Union and the United Kingdom, currently has no ready position for negotiations. They have changed their stance in the sense that they tried to achieve a strategic defeat of Russia - that is no longer there, they have set it aside. However, there is no other negotiating [position] yet," Kelin said.

Nevertheless, according to the senator, the "European Three," London, Paris, and Berlin, are discussing future engagement with Russia among themselves, though this "has nothing to do with negotiations."

"For now, these are merely reflections. There is currently no talk at all of high-or top-level interaction," he added.