MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. As of late November, Ukraine’s national debt amounted to approximately $235 billion, according to TASS calculations based on the Ukrainian Finance Ministry’s data.

By late August, the country’s public debt stood at around $215billion and continued to grow, reaching $223 by late September and $227 by the beginning of November. Borrowing levels traditionally rise toward the end of the year, as these funds are used to cover financing needs in January and February of the following year.

The Ukrainian finance ministry projects the public debt to reach $240 billion by the end of 2026, and to further grow by at least $290 billion by the end of 2027. As a result, per capita debt will stand at $8,500 by the end of 2026, and roughly $10,400 - by the end of 2027.

However, the finance ministry’s projections will likely fall short of the actual volume of additional borrowing required. Kiev is already seeking an extra $27 billion for military expenditures from the European Union, and will need another $70 billion next year.