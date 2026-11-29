MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 1,017 Ukrainian drones in country’s regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Over the past night, air defenses on duty intercepted and destroyed 1,017 Ukrainian fixed-wing type drones," the ministry informed.
Drones were destroyed in Astrakhan, Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Oryol, Rostov, Ryazan, Samara, Saratov, Smolensk, Tver, Tula, Ulyanovsk, Moscow Regions, the Republic of Tatarstan and the Republic of Crimea, it added.