MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Russian unmanned aerial vehicles hit a storage facility with long-and medium-range Ukrainian drones in the city of Shostka of the Sumy Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In the city of Shostka of the Sumy Region - a long- and medium-range drone depot" was hit, the ministry noted.

The Russian drones also hit workshops of the JTI Ukraine tobacco factory in Kremenchug, the Poltava Region, "where ammunition for the Ukrainian Armed Forces was made," the ministry added.